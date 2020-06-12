Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators introduce new bill to punish Chinese technology theft

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators on Thursday introduced legislation that would require Republican President Donald Trump to more systematically punish China for stealing U.S. technology. The bill requires the president to give Congress periodic updates on foreign companies and individuals that steal vital U.S. trade secrets and mandates the leveling of penalties, including economic sanctions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 01:01 IST
U.S. senators introduce new bill to punish Chinese technology theft

A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators on Thursday introduced legislation that would require Republican President Donald Trump to more systematically punish China for stealing U.S. technology.

The bill requires the president to give Congress periodic updates on foreign companies and individuals that steal vital U.S. trade secrets and mandates the leveling of penalties, including economic sanctions. The legislation was introduced by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

Van Hollen told Reuters the bill was a "direct approach" to combating China's use of illicit methods for acquiring rapid technological advances. "I think there is a big deterrent benefit to making it clear upfront that when we find this kind of theft, there will be penalties," Van Hollen said.

The Chinese government has repeatedly insisted Washington has exaggerated the problem of intellectual property theft for political reasons, dismissing the industrial espionage allegations as groundless. Van Hollen and Sasse's bill would require the president to send a report to congressional committees every six months.

The biannual report to Congress must list individuals or companies involved in serial theft of U.S. trade secrets that threaten U.S. national security or economic health. The legislation also requires the president to impose penalties on those companies, including "blocking sanctions" that generally freeze American assets and bar doing business with a U.S. business or person.

The United States has long asserted that China fails to protect American intellectual property and steals it or forces the transfer of it. Trump has retaliated against Chinese intellectual property and trade practices by hiking tariffs and imposing limits on companies like Huawei Technologies Co.

A Senate report released in November found that federal agencies responded too slowly as Beijing recruited U.S.-based researchers to transfer intellectual property from American laboratories, leaving U.S. taxpayers unwittingly funding China's economic rise.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Nigma, Liquid stave off elimination at BLAST Bounty Hunt

Team Nigma and Team Liquid on Thursday swept their respective first-round matches in the lower bracket of the 145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online event. Team Nigma dispatched Ninjas in Pyjamas after recording wins in 39 and 36 minutes, ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street plunges to close with biggest one-day loss since March 16

Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes lost well over 5, posting their worst on...

Lebanese protesters shut down roadways with fires as currency collapses

Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities on Thursday in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship. The pound slid to about 5,000 to the doll...

Statistics Canada to start collecting race-based jobs data from July

Statistics Canada will start including details about peoples race in its monthly employment data in a bid to reflect more accurately the harm done by the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said on Thursday. The additional information will fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020