You've parallel information system in place: RS Prasad slams Rahul for seeking facts on India-China standoff

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in public facts about India-China border standoff, saying that the Gandhi scion has a "parallel information system in place".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:26 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share in public facts about India-China border standoff, saying that the Gandhi scion has a "parallel information system in place". Taking to Twitter, Prasad cornered Gandhi for initially denying that he met Chinese envoys during the Doklam crisis in 2017 and he later accepted it after public outcry. He shared a screenshot of the Congress leader's old tweet where he said that he met the Chinese Ambassador and others.

"Rahul Gandhi is asking the Prime Minister to share in public facts about sensitive China border issues. I think Mr Gandhi has a parallel information system in place. Did he not meet the Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisis? Denied it initially but accepted it after public outcry", the Union Minister wrote. "It is my job to be informed on critical issues. I met the Chinese Ambassador, EX-NSA, Congress leaders from NE and the Bhutanese Ambassador," read Gandhi's old tweet.

On June 10, Prasad hit out at the Wayanad MP for questioning the Centre on India-China border standoff on Twitter."Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack," said Prasad.Gandhi has been mentioning the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh in his tweets and attacking the government. Earlier today, during an interaction with Gandhi, former US diplomat and Harvard professor Nicholas Burns said that there is a battle of ideas going on and India and the United States can work together not to fight an "authoritarian" China but to make it observe the rule of law. (ANI)

