Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Unanimous election" for Gowda, Kharga & 2 BJP candidates to RS from Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:26 IST
"Unanimous election" for Gowda, Kharga & 2 BJP candidates to RS from Karnataka

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and two BJP candidates, who were in the fray, were on Friday declared "unanimously" elected for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared the "unanimous election" of Gowda and Kharge from the JD(S) and the Congress respectively, and BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti, with no extra candidate in the fray.

"With none of the four validly nominated candidates in the fray withdrawing their candidature, they were declared unanimously elected," officials said. Today was the last date for withdrawal of candidature for biennial election to Rajya Sabha by elected members of Legislative Assembly.

This will be the first stint in Rajya Sabha for 77- year-old Kharge, who has always got elected directly by the people in his political career spanning over four decades. For 87-year-old Gowda, this will be the second Rajya Sabha entry, the first time being in 1996 as Prime Minister.

Both Kharge and Gowda were defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga and Tumkur parliamentary constituencies respectively. For BJP's Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti, who are "low profile" compared to stalwarts like Gowda and Kharge, this will be the first major break in their political career.

Both of them with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad background have worked for BJP's organisation at the grass root level for decades. BJP's central leadership had sprung a surprise by fielding Kadadi and Gasti as candidates, ignoring the recommendations of the party state unit.

Polling was scheduled on June 19 to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, represented by Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of JD(S) that will fall vacant on June 25, with their retirement. The BJP, with 117 members in the assembly (including Speaker), was in a position to ensure easy victory in two out of four seats, while Congress with 68 MLAs in one.

The JD(S), which has 34 seats in the assembly, was not in a position to win a seat in Rajya Sabha on its own, but had Congress' support with its surplus votes. A minimum of 45 votes were required for a candidate to win.

However, voting was not necessitated in this election,as no party fielded any additional candidate against each other, and limited their contest to the number of seats that they could win based on their strength in the assembly. PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March. The SP 500 was up 2.2 percent a day after dropping 5.9 percent. The benchmark index is still...

Serve people of Rajasthan if you want to save your MLAs: Rajyavardhan Rathore to Ashok Gehlot

Former union minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday said if the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan wants to save its MLAs, the party has to serve people of the state and resolve their issues. Accusing the Cong...

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to India Army subedar for his sacrifice in line of duty

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday paid his tributes to Subedar Yamuna Prasad Paneru of Kumaon Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Rawat said that the...

'Kohli ek nahin, gyarah hai': Saqlain would tell English spinners

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq would always advise the England spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to treat skipper Virat Kohli like the entire Indian team, saying the prolific batsman alone is like a complete eleven. Saqlain was associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020