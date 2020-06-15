Maduro government due to swear in new Venezuela election council

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government on Monday is due to swear in a new national electoral council to oversee parliamentary elections later this year, though opposition leaders have denounced the process as another farce. Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled parliament, said on Saturday the opposition would not recognize a "false" electoral body named by the Supreme Court, which is dominated by Maduro loyalists.

Guaido's allies pledged to extend the term of the current legislature. An extension past the January 2021 end date would allow Guaido, who denounces Maduro as an usurper and is recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's rightful leader, to remain in the role even if the opposition boycotts the parliamentary elections later this year. In a statement late on Sunday, Guaido's opposition coalition said the Maduro government's call for new parliamentary elections was a farce as there were no conditions guaranteeing transparency, trust and public freedoms.

A "trustworthy" election council was the first electoral condition to carry out a "free and fair" vote, the statement said. Maduro, a socialist, said on Saturday the new electoral board was necessary to elect a new National Assembly after what he described as "five totally lost years" under the opposition.

Venezuela's constitution grants the power to appoint members of the national electoral council to the congress, but the Supreme Court on Friday named its own board after ruling the legislature had failed to do so.