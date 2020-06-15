EU recovery package 'robust enough' to tackle crisis, says Portugal's PM
Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday the European Commission's recovery plan, worth 750 billion euros ($845 billion), is robust and balanced enough to tackle the economic impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our opinion is the Commission's proposal is timely and smart," Costa told a news conference with foreign journalists in Lisbon. "It is robust enough to respond to this crisis. It is balanced."
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
