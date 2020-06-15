Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Black Lives Matter' banner removed at U.S. embassy in South Korea after Trump displeased-sources

A large “Black Lives Matter” banner draped on the outside of the U.S. embassy in Seoul was removed on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure about it, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:15 IST
'Black Lives Matter' banner removed at U.S. embassy in South Korea after Trump displeased-sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large "Black Lives Matter" banner draped on the outside of the U.S. embassy in Seoul was removed on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure about it, two people familiar with the matter said. The banner was hung on the front of the mission building on Saturday as the embassy tweeted a message in support of the anti-racism campaign across the United States and worldwide in response to the killing last month of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody.

Trump, who has responded to street protests by declaring himself a "law and order" president and urging U.S. local authorities to crack down, was unhappy about the banner when he learned about it, the two sources said on condition of anonymity. The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The banner was seen as a rare show of open support for the Black Lives Matter movement by a Trump appointee. U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris had ordered that it be draped on the embassy. After the banner was taken down, embassy spokesman William Coleman reiterated that Harris's reason for putting it up was "to communicate a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism." But he added: "The Ambassador's intent was not to support or encourage donations to any specific organization."

"To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed," Coleman said, adding "this in no way lessens the principles and ideals expressed by raising the banner." Bloomberg News reported earlier that both Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were displeased about the banner.

Harris, a 40-year Navy veteran who started in Seoul in 2018, has privately said he is planning to exit his position before the end of the year.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.Highest single-day spike of 178 dea...

Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Another ruling TRS MLA tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of party legislatorsinfected by the virus to three. The MLA had mingled with the legislator who was found positive earlier, TRS sources said.Last ...

SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A ...

SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes

SAPs biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this years reimagined event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed.It was hardly an advertisement for Europes most valuable tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020