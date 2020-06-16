FACTBOX-Irish coalition sets out programme for government

A coalition of Ireland's two dominant centre-right parties and the Green Party agreed a draft programme for government on Monday, pending approval by their respective members in coming weeks. Here are the main commitments:

ENVIRONMENT - An average 7% per annum reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2030

- 2:1 ratio of expenditure between new public transport infrastructure and new roads - Ban registration of new fossil-fuelled cars and light vehicles from 2030

JULY COVID-19 STIMULUS - The package will be centred around a new recovery fund available from 2020 to 2022 targeting increased domestic demand and employment. Additional grants for small businesses will be considered.

- Set out future of Temporary Wage Subsidy and Pandemic Unemployment Payment and consider additional measures to support the hospitality, retail, entertainment, arts and leisure sectors MEDIUM-TERM ECONOMIC PLAN

- An economic plan, to be unveiled alongside the budget in October, that will include a major reskilling programme and plans to upgrade the energy efficiency of at least 500,000 homes by 2030 - Set out a medium-term roadmap to reduce the deficit and return to a broadly balanced budget

ENERGY - End issuing of new licenses for exploration and extraction of gas

- Withdraw support for the importation of fracked gas and from a proposed liquid natural gas import terminal TAX

- Carbon tax to rise to 100 euros ($113) per tonne by 2030, from the current target of 80. Carbon taxes of 9.5 billion euros over 10 years to be used in a Climate Action Fund - Tax rises to be focused on those that target behaviours such as the carbon tax, sugar tax or tax on plastics. No increases in income tax rates.

OTHER MEASURES - Insurance reform to reduce premiums

- Increase the social housing stock by more than 50,000 - Review and reform defamation laws

($1 = 0.8832 euros)