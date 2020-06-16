Left Menu
Biden campaign raised over USD 80 million in May

Biden, 77, is pitted against Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking his re-election to the White House in the November 3 elections.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign on Monday announced to have raised a whopping USD 80.8 million in May for the US presidential elections in November. Biden, 77, is pitted against Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking his re-election to the White House in the November 3 elections.

"Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump's warchest. Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president," former vice president Joe Biden said. More than half of donors in May were new and the number of online donors has tripled since February.

In the last few weeks, more than 1.5 million new supporters have joined the campaign, the Biden campaign said. "I'm proud to announce that last month -- with your support -- and the support of so many others -- we raised USD 80.8 million, with an average online donation of USD 30 to our campaign," Biden said in an email to his supporters.

"These last few weeks have shown that we are a nation furious at injustice. We feel it in our bones; we see it in our streets. On top of that, COVID-19 is still a threat. We've crossed the mark of over 115,000 deaths -- 115,000 people whose lives were cut down too soon," he said. "I understand this. I feel this. A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Folks, those words are even more significant today than they were back then," said the former vice president.

"People are looking around and not recognizing our country. So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious. And so many feel left behind by an economy that works well for the wealthiest but leaves workers behind," he said. "I've said from the outset of this election that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation. Who we are. What we believe. And maybe most important who we want to be. It's all at stake. That is truer today than ever. And it's in this urgency we can find the path forward," Biden said.

