Hry govt not serious about COVID situation, is engaging in political propaganda: Cong MP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday attacked the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, alleging that the state government was engaged in political propaganda without worrying about the COVID-19 situation in the state. He also said that the BJP was holding events, including virtual rallies, to mark the completion of the first year of the Modi government’s second term.

“Far from reacting with the seriousness the situation demands, the state government is engaged in political propaganda without worrying about the COVID situation which currently prevails in the state,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Besides, they have gone into "poll mode" for the forthcoming Baroda assembly bypolls in the state, he said.

He claimed that the government is taking the COVID crisis lightly. “What is the BJP celebrating? Is the fight over corona over? Or are we celebrating the rise in corona cases? Or are we celebrating the loss of lives and livelihoods? Or is the record levels of unemployment that is being celebrated? Or is the BJP celebrating CM Khattar becoming the least popular chief minister in the country?”Hooda asked.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader said coronavirus cases in Haryana are increasing at a fast pace and claimed that cases are doubling in just eight days. He also said that the BJP is more worried about the Baroda by-election than the health and life of the people. “Its MPs and ministers are sometimes holding political meetings in Baroda and sometimes Gohana. MHA guidelines clearly state that all social, religious and political events are still banned,” he pointed out. Hooda questioned how the government suddenly remembered Baroda and why no minister or the chief minister visited Baroda in six years. “Was Baroda not a part of Haryana earlier? This government was not worried about Baroda earlier? Even today, they are not bothered about people's health and are only focused on their politics. The people of Baroda understand this well and will give them a befitting response,” he said.

The Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat fell vacant in April this year when Congress leader Shri Krishan Hooda, who represented the constituency, passed away at the age of 75 following prolonged illness. Deepender Hooda noted with concern that the coronavirus situation in adjoining Delhi which is getting worse and all the borders of Haryana have been opened. “When there were a dozen cases in the state, all the borders were sealed. Now as Haryana is witnessing a rise in cases, then the movement of people and vehicles has been normalized. The state government should formulate a policy to ensure that cases from other states do not enter Haryana,” he said.