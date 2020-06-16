Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry govt not serious about COVID situation, is engaging in political propaganda: Cong MP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday attacked the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, alleging that the state government was engaged in political propaganda without worrying about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:22 IST
Hry govt not serious about COVID situation, is engaging in political propaganda: Cong MP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday attacked the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, alleging that the state government was engaged in political propaganda without worrying about the COVID-19 situation in the state. He also said that the BJP was holding events, including virtual rallies, to mark the completion of the first year of the Modi government’s second term.

“Far from reacting with the seriousness the situation demands, the state government is engaged in political propaganda without worrying about the COVID situation which currently prevails in the state,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Besides, they have gone into "poll mode" for the forthcoming Baroda assembly bypolls in the state, he said.

He claimed that the government is taking the COVID crisis lightly. “What is the BJP celebrating? Is the fight over corona over? Or are we celebrating the rise in corona cases? Or are we celebrating the loss of lives and livelihoods? Or is the record levels of unemployment that is being celebrated? Or is the BJP celebrating CM Khattar becoming the least popular chief minister in the country?”Hooda asked.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress leader said coronavirus cases in Haryana are increasing at a fast pace and claimed that cases are doubling in just eight days. He also said that the BJP is more worried about the Baroda by-election than the health and life of the people. “Its MPs and ministers are sometimes holding political meetings in Baroda and sometimes Gohana. MHA guidelines clearly state that all social, religious and political events are still banned,” he pointed out. Hooda questioned how the government suddenly remembered Baroda and why no minister or the chief minister visited Baroda in six years. “Was Baroda not a part of Haryana earlier? This government was not worried about Baroda earlier? Even today, they are not bothered about people's health and are only focused on their politics. The people of Baroda understand this well and will give them a befitting response,” he said.

The Baroda assembly seat in Sonipat fell vacant in April this year when Congress leader Shri Krishan Hooda, who represented the constituency, passed away at the age of 75 following prolonged illness. Deepender Hooda noted with concern that the coronavirus situation in adjoining Delhi which is getting worse and all the borders of Haryana have been opened. “When there were a dozen cases in the state, all the borders were sealed. Now as Haryana is witnessing a rise in cases, then the movement of people and vehicles has been normalized. The state government should formulate a policy to ensure that cases from other states do not enter Haryana,” he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

5-star Taj Mansingh Hotel to be converted into a coronavirus facility

The five-star Taj Mansingh and another hotel will be converted into COVID-19 facilities as the Delhi government on Tuesday ramped up its efforts to augment beds for patients amid a spike in infections. According to an order issued by the Su...

Golf-LPGA to restart July 31 in Toledo

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, will return from its COVID-19 shutdown with two tournaments in Ohio, starting with the new Drive On Championship three-day event from July 31 to Aug. 2, officials said on Tuesday. T...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 332 to 17,299; death toll 1,231

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 332 to 17,299 on Tuesday while death toll went up by 21 to 1,231, a Health official said. A total of 235 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad in the day, taking the number of...

Violence surges in Yemen after coronavirus truce expires

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom on Tuesday after intercepting several drones the previous night.Viole...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020