Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil court allows police to access Bolsonaro allies' phone, bank records

Tuesday's ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, involving private records of 11 lawmakers, came after Brazil's federal police raided the homes of 21 targets with search warrants for their alleged role in financing the rallies earlier in the day. Among those targeted by the raids were Congressman Daniel Silveira and conservative blogger Allan dos Santos, both of them said on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:18 IST
Brazil court allows police to access Bolsonaro allies' phone, bank records

Brazil's top court on Tuesday granted police permission to inspect financial and phone records of federal lawmakers allied with President Jair Bolsonaro as part of a probe into anti-democratic rallies, a source with direct knowledge of the ruling said. Bolsonaro's supporters have taken to the streets almost weekly to challenge coronavirus lockdowns and call for military intervention to close Congress and the Supreme Court, which they see as obstacles to his agenda.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and apologist for Brazil's 1964 military coup, has attended several of the demonstrations, but he is not a target of the federal police investigation. Tuesday's ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, involving private records of 11 lawmakers, came after Brazil's federal police raided the homes of 21 targets with search warrants for their alleged role in financing the rallies earlier in the day.

Among those targeted by the raids were Congressman Daniel Silveira and conservative blogger Allan dos Santos, both of them said on social media. Silveira and lawmakers Carla Zambelli and Bia Kicis were among those whose records were unsealed, allowing police to comb through them, the source said. It was not entirely clear if all 11 lawmakers had all of their records unsealed.

In a statement, Zambelli's press office said she had not been told of the ruling, and were not even sure what case it could relate to. "If anyone expects to find anything that comprises me, they will have a big disappointment," she said in the statement. Kicis' office said it, too, had not been informed of the court's decision. Reuters was not able to reach Silveira. Nonetheless, earlier on Tuesday, he wrote about the police raid.

"Federal police in my apartment. I'm clearly making the old sphere of power uncomfortable," he said, adding that the accusations against him were "absurd." The president's escalating confrontations with the Supreme Court come as Brazil suffers the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak outside the United States, which has killed some 44,000 people.

Bolsonaro's handling of the health crisis has drawn criticism from health experts as he minimized the severity of the disease, sidelined specialists and challenged social distancing orders from governors and mayors. Tuesday's police operation followed arrests on Monday of pro-Bolsonaro activists behind far-right group "Brazil's 300" which held a torch-bearing march outside the Supreme Court last month.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of COVID-19 victims conducted by Delhi Hospitals after Home Minister's directive

Following a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the last rites of some of the coronavirus infected patients in Delhi were conducted by hospitals with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The...

Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

Turkeys Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraqs Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK in recent days. Our heroic commandos are ...

U.S. unions urge Mexico to defend workers' rights after labor advocate's arrest

Pressure is growing for Mexican authorities to release prominent labor lawyer Susana Prieto, arrested a week ago at a protest, with two U.S. unions concerned about a rights clampdown ahead of a new regional trade deal.Prieto, who last year ...

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea said on Wednesday it had rejected South Koreas offer to send special envoys to ease escalating bilateral tensions, and vowed to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units in the latest step towards nullifying inter-Korean pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020