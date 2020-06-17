Left Menu
Cong fields B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as candidates for Karnataka MLC polls

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:16 IST
The Congress on Wednesday decided to field senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed as candidates for the coming legislative council polls in Karnataka. "The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Legislative Council of Karnataka to be elected by the MLAs," the AICC said in a release.

The election is necessitated as the term of seven MLCs- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M C Venugopal, N S Bose Raju, H M Revanna (all Congress), T A Sharavana (JDS) and independent D U Mallikarjuna- will end June 30. Polling will be held on June 29 to fill seven MLC berths, and June 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

While the BJP is in a position to win four out of seven seats, the Congress can win two and the JD(S) one. Twenty-eight valid votes of MLAs are required for each candidate to win.

Hariprasad's candidature has been announced as his tenure in the Rajya Sabha is coming to end on June 25. He has also served as general secretary of the party.

Naseer Ahmed, who is retiring as MLC on June 30, will be seeking another term. According to state Congress president D K Shivakumar, more than 200 aspirants have sought tickets for the two seats that the party can win in the legislative council polls.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

