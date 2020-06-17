Left Menu
U.S. Senate Republicans launch police reform bill to rival Democrats

Crafted by Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, the bill would use federal grant money to discourage the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants and encourage the use of body cameras. It takes a less aggressive approach than rival legislation backed by Democrats in the House of Representatives, which mandates legal and policy changes to rein in police misconduct.

Updated: 17-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:52 IST
It takes a less aggressive approach than rival legislation backed by Democrats in the House of Representatives, which mandates legal and policy changes to rein in police misconduct.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, sparked weeks of widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms.

"We hear you. We're listening to your concerns," Scott https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-senate-scott/senates-only-black-republican-blasts-critics-of-his-police-reform-plan-idUSKBN23H1ZH said at a news conference. Unlike the Democratic plan, Scott's bill would not allow victims of misconduct to sue police, ban police chokeholds outright or create new rules to restrict the use of lethal force.

Both bills make lynching a federal crime, discourage the use of lethal force, promote the use of body cameras and seek better policing standards that prioritize methods for de-escalating confrontations with suspects. "We're not a racist country. We deal with racism because there's racism in the country," he said.

Democrats claim the Republican plan does not go far enough, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Democratic legislation would go nowhere in his chamber, dismissing it as "typical Democratic overreach." The Republican-led Senate will debate Scott's bill next week, McConnell said.

Democrats in the House of Representatives hope to pass their bill by July 4. Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order that would steer federal money to police departments that agree to outside review and limit chokeholds.

