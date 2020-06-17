Left Menu
Ladakh face-off: Delhi BJP leaders take out candlelight march to pay homage to soldiers

Delhi BJP leaders took out a candlelight march at India Gate on Wednesday evening to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The march was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:46 IST
Ladakh face-off: Delhi BJP leaders take out candlelight march to pay homage to soldiers

Delhi BJP leaders took out a candlelight march at India Gate on Wednesday evening to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The march was led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. He said India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to give a "befitting reply" to every attack on the sovereignty of the country

"The country will be indebted for life to the jawans who were martyred for their supreme sacrifice for the motherland," he said

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. Senior Delhi BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, vice president Rajiv Babbar, state Yuva Morcha president  Sunil Yadav, Poorvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh, OBC Morcha president  Gaurav Khari and others took part in the candle light march.

