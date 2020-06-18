TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu writes to Andhra DGP, alleges YSRCP of lodging false cases against Opposition leaders

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to state Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang alleging the victimisation of Opposition leaders from weak and downtrodden sections with false cases. An FIR has been registered against Ch Ayyannapatrudu, former minister and TDP leader for allegedly abusing Narsipatnam municipal commissioner K Krishnaveni in the derogatory language under provisions of IPC and Nirbhaya Act on Tuesday.

Referring to the FIR registered under provisions of Nirbhaya Act against former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, the leader suspected that the police are being used as pawns by the ruling YSRCP. "As the head of the police in Andhra Pradesh, to raise above petty and narrow interests ofthe ruling party leaders in order to save the institution of police and democraticinstitutions," Naidu said in his letter.

Naidu further added, he is going to complain to the state Governor against the YSRCP rule on Thursday evening. "The YSRCP-led Government has first framed false charges against Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and arrested him unlawfully. It is shocking to see the pattern in which the ruling YSRCP is targeting specifically leaders belonging to backward communities. While the people of Andhra Pradesh in general and BC communities, in particular, are trying to come to terms with the unlawful arrest of Atchannaidu, the Government sent shock waves by registering FIR against Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu," read the letter.

It added, "Ever since the YSRCP Government came to power, a series of FIRs, six in total, have been filed against Ayyanna Patrudu only to harass and exact revenge against him. In this backdrop, Ayyanna Patrudu fought those false cases successfully through Hon'ble Courts." "The above-referred FIR filed against Ayyanna Patrudu is to be viewed in the context of vendetta politics being pursued by YSRCP. Such vendetta politics will not only vitiate the political atmosphere in the State of Andhra Pradesh but also would sound a death knell to democracy," the Opposition leader further added. (ANI)