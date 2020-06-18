Galwan valley face-off: JP Nadda pays homage to bravehearts, says BJP has postponed all its political events for next 2 days

Paying homage to Army personnel killed in a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday announced that the party will not conduct any political programme, including virtual rallies, for the next two days. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said the nation is indebted to the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice.

"The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan Valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs. BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days," he tweeted. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)