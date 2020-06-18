Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll: Americans not buying White House spin on coronavirus

The Gallup and West Health survey out Thursday found that 57% of US adults rated the national response to COVID-19 as fair or poor, particularly in light of the fact that America has the world's most expensive health care system. The numbers amount to a flashing warning for President Donald Trump and his White House team, eager to change the narrative from projections that show a growing number of US pandemic deaths to a story of American resilience and economic revitalization that reinforces his reelection bid.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:53 IST
Poll: Americans not buying White House spin on coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Mike Pence says the US response to the coronavirus pandemic is "a cause for celebration", but a new poll finds more than half of Americans calling it fair or poor. The Gallup and West Health survey out Thursday found that 57% of US adults rated the national response to COVID-19 as fair or poor, particularly in light of the fact that America has the world's most expensive health care system.

The numbers amount to a flashing warning for President Donald Trump and his White House team, eager to change the narrative from projections that show a growing number of US pandemic deaths to a story of American resilience and economic revitalization that reinforces his reelection bid. In a Wall Street Journal opinion article published Wednesday, Pence castigated the news media for focusing on rising COVID-19 cases in states like Texas and Arizona.

"We've slowed the spread, we've cared for the most vulnerable, we've saved lives, and we've created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future," wrote Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force. "That's a cause for celebration, not the media's fear-mongering." The poll found that only 23% of adults rated the national response as excellent or very good, while an additional 20% rated it as well. "We always assumed that we have the best - how could the US not have enough masks, and gloves, and gowns?" asked Dr. Georges Benjamin, head of the nonprofit American Public Health Association.

"The answer is that we have always made the assumption we had all that stuff without proper planning," added Benjamin, who reviewed the results of the poll. The survey comes at a time of uncertainty about the future of the pandemic in the US.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is now projecting about 200,000 deaths by October 1, a sizable upward revision from an organization whose modeling has gotten favorable reviews from White House experts. Several states that embraced reopening are seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and there's concern that massive demonstrations over police killings of African Americans may also accelerate the spread. "I think what we observed in terms of the COVID response is a divided and distracted leadership, and what these numbers reflect is that America woke up to that," said Tim Lash, president of the West Health Policy Centre, which focuses on lowering health care costs.

Gallup survey director Dan Witters said the lackluster reviews of the coronavirus effort are pronounced among people with higher levels of education. Sixty-five percent of college graduates rated it fair or poor, compared with 49% of people with a high school diploma or less. "As you move into the more educated stratum of the population ... the response becomes significantly more negative," Witters said. Among people with a postgraduate degree, 72% said the COVID-19 effort was fair or poor.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump has been at odds with many scientists, at first downplaying the potential impact of the virus and later promoting treatments that turned out to be risky and ineffective. The poll also indicated a split by race and ethnicity. Witters said black people and other minorities were significantly more likely to give the national response low marks (66%) compared to white people (51%). African Americans have experienced a disproportionate share of deaths and serious complications from the virus.

The survey reinforces public perceptions of a partisan divide over COVID-19, with 44% of Republicans calling the government's response excellent or very good, compared to only 6% of Democrats. Among political independents, 57% rated the response as fair or poor, while 20% said it was excellent or very good. There was widespread agreement, however, on one point: By 88% to 11%, Americans want the government to negotiate the prices of coronavirus treatments with the pharmaceutical industry. That sentiment cuts across party lines.

The Gallup and West Health survey is based on telephone interviews from May 11 to 22 with a random sample of 1,016 adults ages 18 and older in all 50 states and Washington, DC. For results based on the entire sample, the maximum margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's Parliament passes Constitution Amendment Bill to update map incorporating Indian territories

Nepals National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the countrys political and administrative map incorporating the Indian territories. India has termed as untenable the artificial enlargement o...

France's Macron to talk Brexit in London and mark de Gaulle's 'Appel'

President Emmanuel Macron visits London on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulles appeal to the French resistance and to discuss Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Macron, who will be hosted by heir-to-the-throne...

Crowds begin to gather for inauguration of Burundi president

Crowds began to gather in the central Burundi province of Gitega on Thursday for the inauguration of Evariste Ndayishimiye as president following the sudden death of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army genera...

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jammu

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu city raising the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir to 71, officials said on ThursdayA 65-year-old coronavirus positive man, who had returned from New Delhi along with three family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020