India should reduce imports from other countries, specifically from China: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday asserted that India should reduce imports from other countries but specifically from China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:19 IST
BJP leader Ram Madhav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday asserted that India should reduce imports from other countries but specifically from China. He emphasised that India has the potential to manufacture chemicals, mobile phone parts and buttons.

"We import chemicals, mobile phone parts and buttons. Are they so essential to be imported? They can be manufactured in India. We should reduce imports from other countries but specifically from China," said Madhav while speaking to ANI here. The BJP leader further said that if people want to "boycott Chinese products" then their sentiments are to be respected.

His response comes in the backdrop of the Galwan valley clash in Ladakh which claimed lives of at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer. Commenting on the current situation, Madhav said that the government's first priority is to guard the frontiers with utmost alertness and strength to ensure no further violence and loss of life takes place on the border.

"Our first priority is to guard our border with utmost alertness and strength and to make sure that there is no further violence and loss of life on the border. We will also use diplomatic channels," he said. (ANI)

