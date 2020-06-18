Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati asks Centre to provide aid to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan face-off

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the killing of soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and urged the Central government to provide all the help to their families within three months.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:45 IST
Mayawati asks Centre to provide aid to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan face-off
BSP chief Mayawati [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the killing of soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and urged the Central government to provide all the help to their families within three months. She also demanded the Centre to provide government jobs to one member in the families of the slain soldiers.

"The Prime Minister's statement that our soldiers sacrificed their lives while killing the enemy was a heartfelt tribute to them on the country's behalf. Now, it is the special responsibility of the Central and the state governments to provide all the possible help to their families and a government job to a family member within three months," the former UP Chief Minister's roughly translated tweet said. "The scenes of mourning of the family members of those 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting with the Chinese army for the country is painful. The soldiers have performed their duties and the entire country is proud of them. We all are with the victim's family," she said in another tweet.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bolton says Trump unfit for office as book alleges sweeping misdeeds

Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said the U.S. president is unfit for office, according to interview excerpts released on Thursday after portions of the top aides upcoming book revealed a withering portrayal of his...

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020