Congress submits notice to remove Manipur Assembly Speaker

Congress MLA K Meghachandra Singh has submitted a notice to the Secretary of Manipur Assembly for the removal of the Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh for 'preponing the date for proceedings regarding disqualification of 7 Congress MLAs'. These seven MLAs won the election on a Congress ticket in 2017 but defected later to BJP.

This came after three MLAs of the ruling BJP resigned and joined Congress. Four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA also withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state. Poll for one Rajya Sabha seat is also scheduled to be held on June 19.

In 60-member Manipur Assembly, BJP emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly elections and N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. BJP had won 21 seats while Congress bagged 28 seats. One Congress MLA, who had defected to BJP, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier. BJP currently enjoys support from four Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs and one legislator of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). After three resignations of three MLAs, BJP has 18 legislators left and have the support of five MLAs.

All the MLAs who had resigned and withdrawn their support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government had a warm reception at an unidentified camp by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President M Okendro Singh, former MPCC presidents, G Gaikhangam, TN Haokip and Congress MLAs. CLP leader Ibobi Singh said that he will be demanding for a floor test and stake claim to form the government. (ANI)