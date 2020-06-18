BJP govt in UP has started game of ordering STF probes: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Thursday that in a bid to save itself, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started "a game of ordering STF probes". He said a probe by a special task force (STF) should also be ordered into the "BJP policy" of saving its men and framing others.

"Scams started immediately after the BJP government came to power in the state. The PDS scam, the teachers' recruitment scam, the DHFL scam, the homeguard scam and the PWD, panchyati raj, child development and nutrition departments are known to all and infamous in the state," Yadav said. "Interestingly, all these scams took place within the secretariat premises and ministers' staff were involved," he said, adding that in order to save its men, "the BJP has started a game of ordering STF probes".

"Be it the case of recruitment of 69,000 teachers or the Anamika Shukla case or the duping of a man in the name of tenders in the animal husbandry department or the probe against SP leader Azam Khan, the BJP is working on the policy of saving its men and framing others. "This policy of the BJP also requires an STF probe," he said.

Yadav also alleged that due to political animosity, the BJP has not started the work on hospitals that was initiated during the previous SP regime in the state..