Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt in UP has started game of ordering STF probes: Akhilesh

"This policy of the BJP also requires an STF probe," he said. Yadav also alleged that due to political animosity, the BJP has not started the work on hospitals that was initiated during the previous SP regime in the state..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:57 IST
BJP govt in UP has started game of ordering STF probes: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Thursday that in a bid to save itself, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started "a game of ordering STF probes". He said a probe by a special task force (STF) should also be ordered into the "BJP policy" of saving its men and framing others.

"Scams started immediately after the BJP government came to power in the state. The PDS scam, the teachers' recruitment scam, the DHFL scam, the homeguard scam and the PWD, panchyati raj, child development and nutrition departments are known to all and infamous in the state," Yadav said. "Interestingly, all these scams took place within the secretariat premises and ministers' staff were involved," he said, adding that in order to save its men, "the BJP has started a game of ordering STF probes".

"Be it the case of recruitment of 69,000 teachers or the Anamika Shukla case or the duping of a man in the name of tenders in the animal husbandry department or the probe against SP leader Azam Khan, the BJP is working on the policy of saving its men and framing others. "This policy of the BJP also requires an STF probe," he said.

Yadav also alleged that due to political animosity, the BJP has not started the work on hospitals that was initiated during the previous SP regime in the state..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and o...

Equating coal with diamonds shows PM's callousness towards climate change realities: Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for equating coal with diamonds, saying it shows the headline-hunter PMs callousness and utter disregard for climate change realities. In this day and ...

Ex-U.S. counterterrorism analyst sentenced to 2.5 years over media leaks

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former counterterrorism analyst with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency to serve two and a half years in prison for leaking classified material about a foreign countrys weapons system to two journal...

Bodies of five jawans killed in Galwan valley clash reach Patna

Bodies of five army jawans, who were killed fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, arrived here on Thursday by a special flight. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020