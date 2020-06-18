Left Menu
TDP chief dubs YSRC rule as 'jungle raj', asks Guv to intervene and restore rule of law in AP

This government's functioning is pushing the state towards the reign of jungle raj.There is absolute failure of law and order in the state," the TDP president told the governor. Naidu said 350 illegal cases were foisted on TDP leaders in the last one year while there were 800 attacks on the party cadres.

Amaravati, June 18 (PTI): Dubbing the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy administration a "jungle raj", the Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to urgently intervene and restore law and order in the state besides constitutional machinery. Naidu led his party delegation to the Governor in Vijayawada on Thursday night and submitted a 12-page memorandum listing out the "draconian" manner in which the YSR Congress government has been functioning and unleashing a "reign of terror" on the opposition.

"The YSRCP-led Government of Andhra Pradesh is relentlessly pursuing anti-people policies. This government's functioning is pushing the state towards the reign of jungle raj.There is absolute failure of law and order in the state," the TDP president told the governor.

Naidu said 350 illegal cases were foisted on TDP leaders in the last one year while there were 800 attacks on the party cadres. While 13 TDP workers were murdered, 51 were lodged in jails, he claimed.

"For the past one year there has been a spurt in crimes in general and offences against women, Dalits, minorities and BCs in particular. As a result there is absolute failure of law and order in the state. The government has been specifically targeting police and forcing them to act in connivance with the YSRC leadership," the former Chief Minister alleged.

He claimed media houses were also threatened with dire consequences in the event of publication or airing of anti-government news. In addition to the attack on freedom of press, the government was trying to suppress dissent voice on social media too, he alleged.

"...the ruling party is scuttling voices of dissent and in the process is only acting inimical to the interests of democracy, Constitution and the society....," the former Chief Minister observed. He said the TDP has been consistently petitioning constitutional bodies at the national level like National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National SC Commission, National ST Commission, National Minority Commission and National Women Commission.

"In this backdrop, as the head and representative of the Constitution in Andhra Pradesh, it is your responsibility to uphold rule of law and Constitution in the state. Your timely intervention would instill confidence among the people during these tiring and dark times and help in upholding the democratic values, rule of law and the Constitution, Naidu added.

