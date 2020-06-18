Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voting for RS polls from Madhya Pradesh to be held on June 19

The voting for Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 19, at the Central Hall in Vidhan Sabha Bhawan here to fill the three vacancies created in the Upper House of the parliament from Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:48 IST
Voting for RS polls from Madhya Pradesh to be held on June 19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The voting for Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 19, at the Central Hall in Vidhan Sabha Bhawan here to fill the three vacancies created in the Upper House of the parliament from Madhya Pradesh. The current 206 members of the State Legislative Assembly will vote from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm tomorrow and counting will take place from 5.00 pm.

As per Principal Secretary of Legislative Assembly and Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha Election AP Singh's instructions, all necessary arrangements related to voting have been finalised. The mock poll was also done today by the officials and staff associated with the voting process. Appropriate precaution and arrangements from COVID-19 have been ensured in view of the safety of electors and staff related to the election process.

It is noteworthy that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki of Bharatiya Janata Party and Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya of the Indian National Congress are amongst the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Stradivarius takes third successive Ascot Gold Cup

Stradivarius, ridden by Frankie Dettori, blew away the field to land a third successive Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday in a race run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 4-5 favourite, trained by John Gosden, hit the fr...

FACTBOX-What is next for immigrant 'Dreamers' after U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trumps move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA program that offers work permits and deportation relief to certain immigrants who came to the country i...

Discord thwarts U.N. nuclear watchdog's plans for virtual Iran meeting

Opposition led by China to a planned resolution rebuking Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs 35-nation board has forced it to call an in-person session after four days of meeting online because of the coronavirus, diplomats said on Thursday....

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 44 with 5 new fatalities; total cases climb to 7,040

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 44 on Thursday with five fatalities being reported in 24 hours while the total tally of cases breached the 7,000-mark as 100 people tested positive for the dreaded disease, a top health department of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020