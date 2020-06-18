Voting for RS polls from Madhya Pradesh to be held on June 19

The voting for Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 19, at the Central Hall in Vidhan Sabha Bhawan here to fill the three vacancies created in the Upper House of the parliament from Madhya Pradesh. The current 206 members of the State Legislative Assembly will vote from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm tomorrow and counting will take place from 5.00 pm.

As per Principal Secretary of Legislative Assembly and Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha Election AP Singh's instructions, all necessary arrangements related to voting have been finalised. The mock poll was also done today by the officials and staff associated with the voting process. Appropriate precaution and arrangements from COVID-19 have been ensured in view of the safety of electors and staff related to the election process.

It is noteworthy that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki of Bharatiya Janata Party and Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya of the Indian National Congress are amongst the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)