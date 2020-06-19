Left Menu
Development News Edition

China not forthcoming in Hawaii talks, but made commitment on trade -U.S. diplomat

China's attitude in talks with the United States this week in Hawaii cannot be described as forthcoming, although it did commit to following through on Phase One of the U.S.-China trade deal, the senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Thursday. David Stilwell, who spoke after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, told reporters the next couple of weeks would show whether the talks were productive.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-06-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 03:16 IST
China not forthcoming in Hawaii talks, but made commitment on trade -U.S. diplomat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China's attitude in talks with the United States this week in Hawaii cannot be described as forthcoming, although it did commit to following through on Phase One of the U.S.-China trade deal, the senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Thursday.

David Stilwell, who spoke after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, told reporters the next couple of weeks would show whether the talks were productive. "The PRC (People's Republic of China) side could not be described as really forthcoming," said Stilwell.

"Whether or not (they) were productive … look at what comes up in the next couple of weeks. Do we see a reduction in aggressive behavior or not?" At the same time, China did commit to following through on phase one of a trade agreement reached with the United States this year, Stilwell said, adding that trade would be a good acid test as to whether Beijing was a cooperative partner.

Stilwell said recent Chinese actions, over India, in the South China Sea and over Hong Kong had not been constructive. He said Washington looked forward to seeing China reconsider plans to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The world's two largest economies have been at loggerheads over multiple issues and ties have dipped to what many experts see as their lowest ebb in decades in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic that began in China hit the United States hard.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump who has made rebalancing trade with China a top priority renewed a threat to cut ties with Beijing. China's foreign ministry said Yang told Pompeo that Washington needs to respect Beijing's positions on key issues, halt its interference on matters such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and work to repair relations.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

US has hit agreed troop-cut target of 8,600 in Afghanistan

The United States has reduced its troop presence in Afghanistan to 8,600, fulfilling its obligation as part of a February deal with the Taliban, the general who oversees American forces in that region said Thursday. Marine Gen. Frank McKenz...

Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

Colgate, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCos announcement Wednesday that its renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. Mars Inc. says ...

Nigma roll on in Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Nigma edged Vikin.gg 2-1 on Thursday to claim first place in Group A of the Beyond Epic online events Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region. Nigma 2-1, six points jumped in front of Vikin.gg 1-1, four points. B8 1-0, thr...

Telangana Board Intermediate exam results announced

Telangana Board Intermediate examination results, for both first and second year students, was announced on Thursday. State Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results.The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020