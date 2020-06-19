Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acharya Shri Maharagya Ji dedicates entire life to mankind service: PM Modi

Prime Minister recalled his several interactions with the Great Saint and said he was blessed to have had so many interactions with the Acharya and that he could draw many lessons from the Saint’s Journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:34 IST
Acharya Shri Maharagya Ji dedicates entire life to mankind service: PM Modi
Shri Modi said he also had the opportunity to participate in the Saint’s Ahimsa Yatra and Service to humanity. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Acharya Shri Mahapragyaji on the occasion of the seer's birth centenary today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Acharya Shri Maharagya Ji has dedicated his entire life to the service of mankind and the society.

Prime Minister recalled his several interactions with the Great Saint and said he was blessed to have had so many interactions with the Acharya and that he could draw many lessons from the Saint's Journey.

Shri Modi said he also had the opportunity to participate in the Saint's Ahimsa Yatra and Service to humanity.

He said, Yug Rishis like Acharya Shri Mahapragya do not acquire anything for their physical selves but that their lives, thoughts and actions are dedicated to the service of the humankind.

Prime Minister quoted Acharya Ji, "If you Leave 'Me and Mine' in Your Lives, then the Whole World Will Be Yours"

Shri Modi said the saint made this the mantra and philosophy of his life and implemented in his every action and deed.

Prime Minister said the only possession (Parigraha) the Saint had was nothing but love for every person.

Prime Minister recalled how Rashtrakavi Ramadhari Singh Dinkar used to refer to Acharya Mahapragya ji as Vivekananda of the modern era."

PM said that similarly, Acharya Vidyananda, the great saint of the Digambara tradition, compared Mahapragya Ji to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan due to the amazing literature that Acharya Mahapragya composed.

Prime Minister referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and how Atalji, who himself was such a great connoisseur of literature and knowledge, often used to say - "I am a great lover of Acharya Mahapragya Ji's literature, the depth of his literature, his knowledge and words".

The Prime Minister described Acharya Shri as one who was divinely gifted with a great speech, mesmerizing voice and fine vocabulary.

The Prime Minister said that Acharya Shri has written over 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, English on these subjects like spirituality, philosophy, psychology and economics.

The Prime Minister mentioned one of his books - "The Family and The Nation" which was written by Mahapragya Ji along with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji.

He said, "These two great men have given the vision of how a family can become a happy family, how a happy family can build a prosperous nation."

Comparing the lives of the two Great Persons, Prime Minister said how he learned from the two. "I could gather from them how a spiritual guru understands the scientific approach and how a scientist explains spirituality."

I am honoured to have been able to interact with them together, he said.

He added that Dr Kalam used to say about Mahapragya ji, his life has only one purpose - Walk, Acquire and Give. That is, travel continuously, acquire knowledge, and give whatever is in life to society.

The Prime Minister said that Mahapragyaji travelled thousands of kilometres during his lifetime. Even before his death, he was on a journey of non-violence. The PM remembered his quote, 'Soul is my God, sacrifice is my prayer, friendship is my devotion, moderation is my strength, and non-violence is my religion' and said that he lived this lifestyle, and taught millions of people. He said that through yoga, he taught the art of depression-free life to millions of people. He said "It is also a coincidence that International Yoga Day is a day later. It will also be an occasion for all of us to contribute to realizing the dream of Mahapragya ji of 'happy family and prosperous nation', to convey his ideas to the society."

Quoting another mantra of Acharya Mahapragya ji - "Healthy person, healthy society, healthy economy" PM said that his mantra is a big inspiration for all of us.

Today the country is moving forward with the same mantra, with the resolve towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He said "I believe, the society and nation whose ideal, our sages and saints have put before us, our country will soon prove that resolve. All of you will make that dream come true."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer saidSingh and an...

Shatrughan Sinha prays for speedy recovery of Delhi health minister, MLA Atishi

After Delhis Health Minister Satyender Jain and MLA Atishi tested positive for coronavirus, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Friday prayed for their speedy recovery. Sinha who is one of the most socially active senior actors took to Twitte...

2 Pakistani troops among 3 killed in bomb blast in Sindh province

Two Pakistani troops and a civilian were killed when a roadside bomb targeting a security vehicle exploded near a railway station in Sindh province on Friday, police said. Three other persons, including a paramilitary official, were also in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020