Acharya Shri Maharagya Ji dedicates entire life to mankind service: PM Modi

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Acharya Shri Mahapragyaji on the occasion of the seer's birth centenary today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Acharya Shri Maharagya Ji has dedicated his entire life to the service of mankind and the society.

Prime Minister recalled his several interactions with the Great Saint and said he was blessed to have had so many interactions with the Acharya and that he could draw many lessons from the Saint's Journey.

Shri Modi said he also had the opportunity to participate in the Saint's Ahimsa Yatra and Service to humanity.

He said, Yug Rishis like Acharya Shri Mahapragya do not acquire anything for their physical selves but that their lives, thoughts and actions are dedicated to the service of the humankind.

Prime Minister quoted Acharya Ji, "If you Leave 'Me and Mine' in Your Lives, then the Whole World Will Be Yours"

Shri Modi said the saint made this the mantra and philosophy of his life and implemented in his every action and deed.

Prime Minister said the only possession (Parigraha) the Saint had was nothing but love for every person.

Prime Minister recalled how Rashtrakavi Ramadhari Singh Dinkar used to refer to Acharya Mahapragya ji as Vivekananda of the modern era."

PM said that similarly, Acharya Vidyananda, the great saint of the Digambara tradition, compared Mahapragya Ji to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan due to the amazing literature that Acharya Mahapragya composed.

Prime Minister referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and how Atalji, who himself was such a great connoisseur of literature and knowledge, often used to say - "I am a great lover of Acharya Mahapragya Ji's literature, the depth of his literature, his knowledge and words".

The Prime Minister described Acharya Shri as one who was divinely gifted with a great speech, mesmerizing voice and fine vocabulary.

The Prime Minister said that Acharya Shri has written over 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, English on these subjects like spirituality, philosophy, psychology and economics.

The Prime Minister mentioned one of his books - "The Family and The Nation" which was written by Mahapragya Ji along with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji.

He said, "These two great men have given the vision of how a family can become a happy family, how a happy family can build a prosperous nation."

Comparing the lives of the two Great Persons, Prime Minister said how he learned from the two. "I could gather from them how a spiritual guru understands the scientific approach and how a scientist explains spirituality."

I am honoured to have been able to interact with them together, he said.

He added that Dr Kalam used to say about Mahapragya ji, his life has only one purpose - Walk, Acquire and Give. That is, travel continuously, acquire knowledge, and give whatever is in life to society.

The Prime Minister said that Mahapragyaji travelled thousands of kilometres during his lifetime. Even before his death, he was on a journey of non-violence. The PM remembered his quote, 'Soul is my God, sacrifice is my prayer, friendship is my devotion, moderation is my strength, and non-violence is my religion' and said that he lived this lifestyle, and taught millions of people. He said that through yoga, he taught the art of depression-free life to millions of people. He said "It is also a coincidence that International Yoga Day is a day later. It will also be an occasion for all of us to contribute to realizing the dream of Mahapragya ji of 'happy family and prosperous nation', to convey his ideas to the society."

Quoting another mantra of Acharya Mahapragya ji - "Healthy person, healthy society, healthy economy" PM said that his mantra is a big inspiration for all of us.

Today the country is moving forward with the same mantra, with the resolve towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He said "I believe, the society and nation whose ideal, our sages and saints have put before us, our country will soon prove that resolve. All of you will make that dream come true."

(With Inputs from PIB)