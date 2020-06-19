Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Dy CM chairs meet on Koyna dam-affected people's issues

He chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the Koyna dam project-affected people, officials said. "If land allotments have been done in a wrong manner in the past, such allotments will stand cancelled," said Pawar, adding it would be checked if land can be given to project-affected people in Sangli and Solapur districts.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:57 IST
Maha Dy CM chairs meet on Koyna dam-affected people's issues

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will take a policy decision about rehabilitation of Koyna dam project- affected people. He chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the Koyna dam project-affected people, officials said.

"If land allotments have been done in a wrong manner in the past, such allotments will stand cancelled," said Pawar, adding it would be checked if land can be given to project-affected people in Sangli and Solapur districts. Divisional Commissioner (Pune) Deepak Mhaisekar, collectors of Sangli and Satara, Bharat Mukti Dal president Dr Bharat Patankar were among those who took part in the meeting.

PTI SPK BNM BNM.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar loses lawsuit over signing bonus with Barcelona

A Spanish court has ruled in favor of Barcelona in a dispute with former player Neymar over a signing bonus paid in part to the Brazil striker before he left for Paris Saint-Germain. The court on Friday rejected Neymars suit that Barcelona ...

Survey: Over 40% JNU students couldn’t attend online classes during lockdown

Over 40 per cent Jawaharlal Nehru University students could not attend online classes during the lockdown for reasons such as Internet connectivity issues, lack of personal gadgets, loss of family livelihood and domestic burden, according t...

2 die 'mysteriously' during COVID-19 positive kin's cremation; magisterial probe ordered

In a freak incident, two men died here under mysterious circumstances during the cremation of their uncle who was a coronavirus patient, prompting authorities to order a probe. According to officials, cousin brothers Vimal Zadoo 42 and Vi...

Cong leader Manish Tewari asks Maha CM to cancel state's MoU with Chinese automaker

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to cancel the states MoU with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors in view of the death of 20 Indian Army personnel in a violent faceoff with Chinese t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020