Maha Dy CM chairs meet on Koyna dam-affected people's issues

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will take a policy decision about rehabilitation of Koyna dam project- affected people. He chaired a meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the Koyna dam project-affected people, officials said.

"If land allotments have been done in a wrong manner in the past, such allotments will stand cancelled," said Pawar, adding it would be checked if land can be given to project-affected people in Sangli and Solapur districts. Divisional Commissioner (Pune) Deepak Mhaisekar, collectors of Sangli and Satara, Bharat Mukti Dal president Dr Bharat Patankar were among those who took part in the meeting.

PTI SPK BNM BNM.