W R Kharlukhi wins Rajya Sabha seat in Meghalaya

Ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi won the Rajya Sabha seat in the state on Friday, an Election Commission official said. The election was held during the day and Kharlukhi, who is the state president of the National People's Party, defeated Congress' Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by a margin of 20 votes, they said.

"MDA candidate W R Kharlukhi secured 39 votes while his opponent Kenndy Khyriem secured 19 votes. One vote was declared invalid and one abstained from voting," the official said. In the house of 60, the MDA has the support of 41 MLAs and the Congress has 19 MLAs.

However, MDA-partner KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum abstained from voting to express his dissent against the NPP whose Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament whereas the party in the state opposed it. After being declared elected to the Rajya Sabha, Kharlukhi said, "It is a privilege to serve the state. I will not let the people down."