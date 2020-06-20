Siddaramaiah slams BJP leader for blaming him for not getting MLC ticket

Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah has slammed BJP leader and former Congress MP and MLA H Vishwanath for blaming him for not getting MLC ticket. Siddaramaiah said, "H Vishwanath is neither a fool nor intelligent, that's why he's blaming me for not getting ticket. He is in BJP and I'm in congress how will I influence his ticket."

He also slammed Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, "Yediyurappa is toothless to speak to PM and asking for funds which need to be allotted to Karnataka including 5,049 crores, which 15th finance Commission suggested." "No pro-people schemes must be stopped including Indira canteen, Yediyurappa thinks Indira canteen will bring good name to me that's why this government is trying to stop it," he added.

He was speaking after a protest organised at Mysuru against the hike in fuel prices. (ANI)