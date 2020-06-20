Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA, who participated in RS elections voting, tests COVID-19 positive
A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 has tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:27 IST
A BJP MLA who had participated in voting for Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 has tested positive for coronavirus. During the voting for the 3 Rajya Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, a Congress MLA who had tested positive for coronavirus had arrived donning a PPE suit to cast his vote at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal.
As a precautionary measure, the assembly was sanitised after the MLA left the premises. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as former chief minister Kamal Nath, had also cast their votes. (ANI)
