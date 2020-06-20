Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise above petty politics, stand in solidarity with national interest: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah said in a tweet. In the video, a injured jawan's father purportedly said the Indian Army is strong and can defeat China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:42 IST
Rise above petty politics, stand in solidarity with national interest: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi
Shah's remarks came after Gandhi made comments over a video where the father of a jawan spoke about the violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the Sino-India standoff in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "rise above petty politics" and stand in solidarity with the national interest. Shah's remarks came after Gandhi made comments over a video where the father of a jawan spoke about the violent faceoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Shah quote tweeted a video of a jawan's father, who purportedly asked Rahul Gandhi "not to indulge in politics" over the standoff with China. "A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with the national interest," Shah said in a tweet.

In the video, an injured jawan's father purportedly said the Indian Army is strong and can defeat China. "Rahul Gandhi, don't indulge in politics on this... my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army," he is heard saying in the video.

Gandhi, while commenting on an earlier video of an injured jawan's father, had said: "It's sad to see senior Government of India ministers reduce to lying in order to protect the PM. Don't insult our martyrs with your lies". Rahul made the comments after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the army personnel engaged in clashes with the PLA in Ladakh were carrying arms but did not use those due to an agreement between the two nations.

In his first video, the father of the jawan purportedly had said that his son telephoned him from a hospital bed in Ladakh and told him that the Indian army personnel were unarmed when they confronted the PLA at Galwan valley in Ladakh.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.We will allow British visi...

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

HBO suspends show of comedian embroiled in racism row with Mexican president

Television network HBO Latin America has suspended the TV show of a Mexican comedian who angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife with a remark about their child. Chumel Torres, a Mexican comedian, has been at a centre of ...

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets DGCI nod for 'restricted emergency use' in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drug Controller General of India DCGI has granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI.The countrys top drug regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020