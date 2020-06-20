Left Menu
Poll code breach: Two Bihar policemen in Punjab to serve summons on Sidhu

Katihar SP Vikas Kumar said the two-member team has been camping outside the former Punjab minister's residence in Amritsar for the past couple of days, but neither Sidhu is present nor anybody else has received the summons on his behalf. Sidhu was booked for violating model code of conduct in April last year and banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha polls for controversial remarks he had made at a rally in support of former Union minister Tariq Anwar, who was the Congress candidate from Katihar.

Image Credit: wikipedia

A police team is in Punjab to ensure that summons issued by a court here against Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu in connection with a case filed last year for violation of model code of conduct is served on the cricketer-turned-politician, a senior official said on Saturday. Katihar SP Vikas Kumar said the two-member team has been camping outside the former Punjab minister's residence in Amritsar for the past couple of days, but neither Sidhu is present nor anybody else has received the summons on his behalf.

Sidhu was booked for violating model code of conduct in April last year and banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission during the Lok Sabha polls for controversial remarks he had made at a rally in support of former Union minister Tariq Anwar, who was the Congress candidate from Katihar. The SP said attempts made in the past to ensure the summons was served on the former test cricketer have failed and the police team currently in Amritsar, comprising sub-inspectors Janardan Ram and Javed Ahmed, was also scheduled to return by Sunday.

In his speech, Sidhu had exhorted voters of the constituency, especially Muslims to "vote en bloc" and defeat the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had made reference to the fact that despite being a minority community they had a sizeable population in the Kosi-Seemanchal region of Bihar under which Katihar falls.

He had also sought to warn the minorities against Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which had fielded its candidate in adjoining Kishanganj, alleging that the Hyderabad MP intended to help the BJP in Bihar by dividing Muslim votes. Congress leaders, including Anwar, distanced themselves from remarks made by Sidhu, who was himself formerly with the BJP.

The seat was won by Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD(U), an NDA candidate.

