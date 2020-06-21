PM's remarks in all-party meeting reaffirm India's stand on China issue: Tamang
ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 21-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 02:56 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India's stand on China issue. He further said that it was reassuring to hear that the central government won't compromise on India's interests.
"PM Narendra Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India's stand on China issue. It was reassuring to hear that government won't compromise on India's interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design," said Sikkim CM in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)
