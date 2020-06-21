Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's remarks in all-party meeting reaffirm India's stand on China issue: Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India's stand on China issue.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 21-06-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 02:56 IST
PM's remarks in all-party meeting reaffirm India's stand on China issue: Tamang
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. (Photo credit:- Twitter/Prem Singh Tamang). Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India's stand on China issue. He further said that it was reassuring to hear that the central government won't compromise on India's interests.

"PM Narendra Modi's remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India's stand on China issue. It was reassuring to hear that government won't compromise on India's interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design," said Sikkim CM in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Concerned by manufactured controversy surrounding all-party meet: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed concern over the manufactured controversy surrounding the Prime Ministers all-party meet and said that the nation should be united and stand in solidarity with armed forces. PM an...

Horse racing-Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racings Triple Crown. The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the thre...

NFL-Players association advises against group workouts after surge in COVID-19 cases

NFL players should avoid engaging in group workouts as COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States, the medical director of the sports players association said on Saturday.Major League Soccer MLS, National Football League NFL, Nati...

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

The former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung, a newspaper reported Saturday. Citing court documents, the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020