Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods: Nadda responds to Rahul's 'Surender Modi' comment

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment against Prime Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:41 IST
PM Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods: Nadda responds to Rahul's 'Surender Modi' comment
BJP Chief Nadda addressing UP Jam Samvad Rally. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment against Prime Minister. Addressing 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally, Nadda said, "Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God."

This comes hours after Rahul Gandhi has shared an international daily's article titled 'India's appeasement policy toward China unravels' on Twitter, and wrote: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi". Assuring the countrymen, Nadda said, "I want to assure the people of this nation that every inch of our country's land is secured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Congress party is demoralizing the security forces. We are not asking Congress about how much country's land was captured by China during their rule," he added. He then advised the Congress party to take coaching classes from them to know what type of role the opposition should play as the Bharatiya Janata Party remained in the opposition for a long period.

"I want to tell Congress party clearly that under the leadership of Modi ji, the roadmap for India's development is ready, you worry about your roadmap, they are going down every day. If you do not know the responsibility of the opposition, then take tuitions from us," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally with false registrations

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trumps first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. Social media users on platforms including the popular vi...

Telangana Governor stresses importance of yoga in people's daily lives

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. The Governor, whoperformed yoga along with her family membersat the Raj Bhavan here as part of International Yoga Day celebrations, ...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

Nepals Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance committee has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalised citizenship. However, th...

Rajasthan reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 393 new cases

Rajasthan reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 349 as 393 fresh cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 14,930. Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, two each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, and one f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020