Trump has not lost confidence in Venezela's Guaido -White House

President Donald Trump continues to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader, the White House said on Monday, after Trump said in an interview he would consider meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.

"Nothing has changed. He continues to recognize Juan Guaido as the leader of Venezuela," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing. "He has not lost confidence at all" in Guaido, she added.