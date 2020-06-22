Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump has not lost confidence in Venezela's Guaido -White House

President Donald Trump continues to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader, the White House said on Monday, after Trump said in an interview he would consider meeting with President Nicolas Maduro. "Nothing has changed.He continues to recognize Juan Guaido as the leader of Venezuela," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:25 IST
Trump has not lost confidence in Venezela's Guaido -White House
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit:freevsg.org

President Donald Trump continues to recognize Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate leader, the White House said on Monday, after Trump said in an interview he would consider meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.

"Nothing has changed. He continues to recognize Juan Guaido as the leader of Venezuela," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news briefing. "He has not lost confidence at all" in Guaido, she added.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from June 22. In a lett...

WHO: Virus surge due to peak in big countries

The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus global activity, the World Health Organization said. At a media b...

Pussy Riot member sentenced to 15 days in Russia

Pytor Verzilov, a Russian political activist and member of the Pussy Riot protest group, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for swearing in public. A court on Monday found him guilty of using foul language after being released from more ...

Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the districts tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020