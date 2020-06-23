Kiribati's pro-China leader Taneti Maamau wins re-election, says opposition

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has won a closely watched leadership vote after campaigning on a pro-China platform, shortly after the Pacific island nation switched diplomatic ties to Beijing from Taiwan, the opposition said on Tuesday.

Opposition spokesman Rimon Rimon told Reuters that presidential candidate Banuera Berina had been defeated in a result confirmed by the High Court. "It was hard fought, but we fell short," Rimon told Reuters on the phone from Kiribati.