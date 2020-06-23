BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at party event in Bhopal

BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur fainted during an event organised at party office here on Tuesday to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary. The incident occurred when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders were paying tributes to Mookherjee at the event held at the party's state headquarters here.

Former Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar told PTI that Thakur has been undergoing treatment for her ailments and was taking heavy doses of medicines, which could have caused dizziness. Following the incident, Thakur (50) was taken to her home, where she is currently recuperating, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur had attributed her health issues, including "loss" of vision, to "torture" she had suffered under the Congress regime. "I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain.

"I have blurred vision in the right eye and I can't see at all from the left one," she had said, apparently referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which she is an accused..