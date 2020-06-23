Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi justifies meetings at office to review COVID-19 spread

Bedi made the justification without naming Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao who had alleged that she was disturbing the work of the government to fight the virus. She said the officials were not at her office to compete but to collaborate and contribute towards checking the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:30 IST
Bedi justifies meetings at office to review COVID-19 spread

Puducherry, June 23 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday justified meetings with territorial officials to review COVID-19 pandemic by saying they are not mere onlookers but stable contributors to people's welfare. Bedi made the justification without naming Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao who had alleged that she was disturbing the work of the government to fight the virus.

She said the officials were not at her office to compete but to collaborate and contribute towards checking the spread of COVID-19. She said the virus was an enemy to humanity and that there was no need to doubt the intentions of the meetings being held in her office-cum-residence Raj Niwas.

The Minister had on Monday taken strong exception to Bedi holding parallel meetings with officials in her office to review the COVID-19 situation. He had accused her of staying inactive during the first 70 days of the virus-induced lockdown, and was now meeting with officials and giving instructions to the bureaucrats.

"She (Bedi)is holding the meeting everyday at her office without the knowledge of the Chief Minister and Ministers," he had said..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SA places infrastructure at heart of stimulus for economic recovery: President

Going beyond talking to breaking ground, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spelt out how the government will foster infrastructure development while creating much-needed jobs to boost the economy.Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Sustain...

UN evaluates reports of record Arctic heat in Siberia

The UN weather agency is investigating media reports suggesting a new record high temperature of over 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Arctic Circle amid a heatwave and prolonged wildfires in eastern Siberia. The World Met...

Pak's Punjab police stops using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Pakistans Punjab police has stopped using stun guns and stun batons against those flouting COVID-19 related standard operating procedures SOPs in the province following an outcry by the national and international human rights bodies and gen...

Science News Roundup: NASA to develop program for private missions; China puts final satellite into orbit to try to rival GPS networ and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space stationBillionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Monday it has signed up with NASA to devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020