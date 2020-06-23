Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin hails response to virus, rolls social support measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that further social support measures and incentives for businesses will be introduced as he hailed the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the run-up to a vote that could extend his rule until 2036.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:12 IST
Putin hails response to virus, rolls social support measures
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that further social support measures and incentives for businesses will be introduced as he hailed the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the run-up to a vote that could extend his rule until 2036. Speaking in a televised address, Putin declared that Russia has successfully gone through the most dangerous phase of the outbreak.

"Together we have proven that we are capable to fulfil the most difficult tasks," he said. Putin said the early introduction of stringent sanitary controls on the border, travel restrictions and a sweeping lockdown allowed Russia to win time and slow down the pace of contagion. In late March, Putin introduced a nationwide partial economic shutdown that remained in place until May 12, and most Russian regions imposed tight lockdowns.

"We won time and achieved the main thing — to protect human lives," Putin said. Russia has registered nearly 600,000 infections as of Tuesday, the world's third-largest caseload following the United States and Brazil. However, its coronavirus death toll 8,359 is significantly lower than in many countries with much smaller population.

The relatively low mortality has prompted some to allege that Russia has doctored statistics for political ends, but the Russian authorities strongly denied any manipulations, charging that strong prophylactic measures and efficient treatment helped reduce the number of deaths. Putin noted that the coronavirus hasn't been defeated yet and urged Russians to remain cautious until a vaccine becomes available. He added that Russia has conducted 17 million coronavirus tests, helping spot patients without symptoms and stem the spread of the disease.

When the first signs of a slowdown in new infections appeared, Putin quickly called a vote on constitutional changes for July 1. The amendments include a provision that could allow Putin to run for two further six-year terms if he chooses after his current term ends in 2024. The plebiscite was originally set for April but postponed due to the pandemic. "The epidemic isn't over yet, we still are to put an end to contagion," Putin said. "But life is coming back to its usual ways, its normal rhythm." He voiced confidence that the Russian economy will quickly recoup the losses inflicted by the outbreak.

The Russian leader also said subsidies to families with children and other categories of the population introduced during the outbreak will be extended for several months and new measures added, including subsidized mortgage rates to make new housing more affordable. He also offered new tax breaks for business, proposing to cut taxes on profits for IT companies from 20 per cent to one of the lowest rates in the world at 3 per cent.

At the same time, Putin announced that the flat interest rate of 13 per cent will be increased to 15 per cent for those Russians who make 5 million rubles (about USD 72,800) a year starting January 1. That marks the first change in the rate since its introduction in 2001.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

India says it may allow some foreign flights to resume after U.S. criticism

Indias ministry of civil aviation said on Tuesday it was considering allowing some international carrier flights to resume after Washington accused India of unfair and discriminatory practices.The Indian ministry said in a statement posted ...

Quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass to be effective from Mar 2021

The quality control norms for flat transparent sheet glass will be effective from March 1, 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT said on Tuesday. The quality norms were to come into force from Augu...

Renewable energy min proposes basic customs duty on solar equipment from Aug: Singh

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said his ministry has proposed to impose basic customs duty BCD on solar cells, modules and inverters from August. Singh informed stakeholders about the proposal during a deliber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020