Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid coronavirus, Kentucky, New York report few voting glitches

But the two states were mostly spared the delays and confusion seen earlier this year during elections in Wisconsin and Georgia. New York and Kentucky, which were holding statewide primaries, had encouraged mail-in balloting as a safe alternative to in-person voting, resulting in record numbers of absentee ballot requests.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:16 IST
Amid coronavirus, Kentucky, New York report few voting glitches

Voters in Kentucky and New York cast ballots in relatively smooth primary elections on Tuesday that featured few of the problems that marred earlier contests held amid persistent worries about the health risks posed by the coronavirus. Voters stood in long lines in one of Kentucky's biggest counties, and some voters in New York complained their polling stations opened late. But the two states were mostly spared the delays and confusion seen earlier this year during elections in Wisconsin and Georgia.

New York and Kentucky, which were holding statewide primaries, had encouraged mail-in balloting as a safe alternative to in-person voting, resulting in record numbers of absentee ballot requests. Both also encouraged early voting and cut back on polling locations amid a shortage of poll workers. Worries about the potential for trouble in Kentucky, where polling sites were cut to fewer than 200 from more than 3,000 normally, mostly did not pan out. Turnout was expected to hit 1.1 million, said Kentucky's Republican secretary of state, Michael Adams. That would smash the record of 922,000 votes cast in the 2008 primary.

"We feel like we had a successful election and kept people safe," Adams told Reuters, saying voters had multiple options for casting a ballot. In Jefferson County, the state's most populous and home to its biggest city, Louisville, voters moved easily for most of the day through the cavernous exhibition center used as the county's only polling place.

"It's really been fairly smooth," said Louisville Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, a Democrat who had pushed for more polling places and turned up before dawn to help older and disabled voters make it from the parking lot to the polling center. The doors were reopened briefly in Louisville after the 6 p.m. EDT close to allow a small group of voters waiting outside to cast a ballot, Adams said. Candidates in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary said some voters were stuck in traffic jams and unable to reach the polling place in time.

'STAY IN LINE!!!' Waits in lines of more than an hour were reported through much of the day in Kentucky's second-biggest county of Fayette. County Clerk Don Blevins, a Democrat, said he added two more check-in stations to the original four during the day to try to reduce the delays and ease the lines at the county's sole polling site.

A competitive Democratic U.S. Senate nominating battle between Charles Booker, a progressive, and establishment choice Amy McGrath drove up voter interest in Kentucky. They are vying to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November. "It's been a steady flow of people all day. We aren't getting any breaks," said Blevins, who added the lines also had been slowed by voters who had requested absentee ballots and did not receive them, which in some cases meant they had to fill out more forms to vote.

Nearly 900,000 absentee ballots were issued in Kentucky, the secretary of state's office said. New York also saw an explosion of interest in absentee ballots, issuing nearly 1.9 million, the board of elections said. In the 2016 primary, about 115,000 absentee ballots were cast. Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause New York, said election monitors had received complaints that a few of New York City's more than 1,000 polling places opened late, and that voters in some instances were given incomplete ballots.

Late in the day, several New York candidates urged their supporters to stay in lengthy lines of voters that had sprung up in areas of New York City. "These lines at Yonkers High School and in many places throughout the district are terrible. Stay in line!!!" Democratic candidate Jamaal Bowman, challenging U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, said on Twitter.

There were also primary elections for some congressional, state and local offices in areas of South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to boost protections for whistleblowers introduced

A Bill that will strengthen protections for whistleblowers has been introduced by the Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today.The Protected Disclosures Protection of Whistleblowers Bill will replace the Protected Disclosures Act 2000...

Govt and dairy sector join forces to support COVID-19-hit workers

The Government and dairy sector have joined forces on a new campaign to support COVID-19 affected workers into a farming career, Agriculture Minister Damien OConnor said.The 2020 GoDairy campaign was launched today by DairyNZ, in partnershi...

Rockets sign injured Nwaba to two-year contract

The Houston Rockets signed injured journeyman wing David Nwaba on Tuesday, taking advantage of the transaction window to add to their small-ball lineup for next year. Nwaba, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in December w...

World's first yoga university outside India 'Vivekananda Yoga University' launched in US

As part of the 6th International Yoga Day commemorations, the worlds first yoga university outside India has been launched in Los Angeles, offering programmes that combine scientific principles and modern research approaches to the ancient ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020