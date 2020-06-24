Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP councillors Anamika, Nirmal Jain elected unopposed as South, East Delhi mayors

With the withdrawal of nomination by Congress councillor Suresh Kumar and BJP councillor Mukesh Surya, the remaining nominees of the BJP Rajdutt Gehlot and Tulsi Joshi, and AAP nominee Jitender Kumar were declared as elected members, the SDMC said in a statement. In the EDMC, besides Jain, Hari Prakash Bahadur of the BJP got elected unopposed as the deputy mayor of East Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:46 IST
BJP councillors Anamika, Nirmal Jain elected unopposed as South, East Delhi mayors

BJP councillors Anamika Mithilesh and Nirmal Jain were on Wednesday elected unopposed as the mayors of South Delhi and East Delhi respectively. Though the result of the North Delhi mayoral election has not been be formally announced by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), BJP leader Jai Prakash is set to be elected unopposed to the post.

This is perhaps the first time when the mayoral elections for the three civic bodies in the national capital -- the SDMC, the NDMC and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- were held on the same day at the Civic Center in turns. Hari Nagar councillor Anamika was elected unopposed to the post of South Delhi Mayor in the House meeting of the SDMC, while BJP councillor from C R Park, Subash Bhadana, was elected unanimously to the post of deputy mayor in the corporation. Soon after being elected, Anamika said her foremost priority will be dealing with the COVID-19 situation effectively. In view of the financial challenges being faced by the SDMC, "we need to focus on a better revenue generation plan to deal with the situation and try to make the south corporation self-sustained rather than expecting financial assistance from the Delhi government", she said.  The new mayor also said that the SDMC will to provide all modern amenities to people in living in areas under it.

Anamika, a social worker, had held the post of chairperson of the DEMS Committee in the civic body for the last two consecutive years. She was also the member of Standing Committee of the SDMC in 2017, officials said. Five nominations were filled for the three vacant posts of member in the SDMC Standing Committee. With the withdrawal of nomination by Congress councillor Suresh Kumar and BJP councillor Mukesh Surya, the remaining nominees of the BJP Rajdutt Gehlot and Tulsi Joshi, and AAP nominee Jitender Kumar were declared as elected members, the SDMC said in a statement.

In the EDMC, besides Jain, Hari Prakash Bahadur of the BJP got elected unopposed as the deputy mayor of East Delhi. Jain and Bahadur represent Ward No. 31 (Shahadra) and Ward No. 54 (Saboli) respectively, EDMC officials said.

The new East Delhi mayor said that he is going to follow the principles of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The primary responsibility of the corporation is to keep areas clean and in this direction, sanitation work will be improved in east Delhi, Jain said.

BJP councillors Satya Pal Singh (Ward No. 61, Karawal  Nagar), Deepak Malhotra (Ward No. 23, Ghondli), Pravesh Sharma (Ward No. 37, Ram Nagar) and AAP councillor Geeta Rawat (Ward No. 10, Vinod Nagar) were elected unopposed as members of the Standing Committee of the EDMC, the corporation said in a statement..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hopeful world will understand need to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States is hopeful the entire world will understand the need to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran and said Washington was willing to talk to Tehran when the time was right, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.I ...

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh who tested positive for COVID-19 in May dies

Trinamool Congress TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh on Wednesday succumbed to COVID-19, becoming the first legislator in West Bengal to die of the coronavirus, sources said. He was 60.Ghosh, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in May, i...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; 15 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With the death of 15 more people, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.A total of 401 patients were discharged in th...

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020