MP Home Minister attacks Digvijaya Singh for 'cycle-march' protest

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Dr Narottam Mishra, slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his 'cycle march' protest against the 'continuous surge in fuel prices'.

Updated: 24-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:18 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Dr Narottam Mishra, slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his 'cycle march' protest against the 'continuous surge in fuel prices'. "Congress had promised to reduce the prices by Rs 5 in its manifesto, did they do so during their rule? Digvijaya Singh should first apologise to the public before carrying out the cycle march," Mishra said.

Continuing the attack on the previous Congress-led government in the state, he added, "Congress had increased Rs 2 on fuel prices during its rule. The Kamal Nath government was spending money on 'Jacqueline and Salman' (filmstars) after increasing the prices. While the BJP government has increased the prices of oil and spending it on controlling Corona." Earlier today, Digvijaya Singh along with other party leaders took out a cycle march to protest against the continuous surge in fuel prices and alleged that the hike is an "opportunity in a disaster" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leaders started their march from Roshanpura intersection to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence. (ANI)

