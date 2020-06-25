Congress fields Tariq Anwar for Bihar Legislative Council election
The Congress on Wednesday named Tariq Anwar as its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council election next month.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-06-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 03:01 IST
The Congress on Wednesday named Tariq Anwar as its candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council election next month. On the other hand, BJP had earlier announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.
Polling to fill nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6 and counting will begin soon after the voting ends, according to the Election Commission. June 25 has been set as the last date for filing nominations.
The election was slated to be held earlier this year but it had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
