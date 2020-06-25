Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus on meaning, not the words: Jitu Patwari clarifies on controversial tweet

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday clarified his controversial "five daughters for a son" remark and asked people to focus on the intention and meaning behind the same.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:42 IST
Focus on meaning, not the words: Jitu Patwari clarifies on controversial tweet
Congress leader Jitu Patwari speaking to ANI in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Thursday clarified his controversial "five daughters for a son" remark and asked people to focus on the intention and meaning behind the same. The Congress leader had on Wednesday landed in a controversy over his tweet slamming the BJP for having given birth to "five daughters" -- noteban, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession -- in its bid to birth a "son" -- development.

"The intention behind the tweet was to raise the questions in the interest of the nation... People should not focus on the words I used but the meaning and intention behind it. I only intend to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for the development of the country," Patwari told ANI here. He said that the people of the country trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give him a majority in hopes that inflation will come down and the country will move towards development.

"Who else will ask questions if not the opposition? If anyone was offended, I have expressed regret on Twitter. But the country now wants to know where the development is?" the Congress leader said. Responding to BJP's criticism of his tweet, Patwari said that this is an opportunity for the leaders of the ruling party to do the same.

"They should criticise me. But they should also inform us about the impact of the development schemes launched by the ruling BJP. What is the condition of the economy? They have to answer," he added. Patwari also targetted the BJP-led state government for the actions taken against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and others over the recent protest against the hike in fuel prices.

"BJP organises virtual rallies and gathers crowd flouting social distancing norms. No actions are taken against them. But when leaders like Digvijaya Singh and others organise any event, even with permission, actions are taken against them, and FIRs are registered," he said. He said that are the traits of a government that is "scared of going out of power". (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Demand for safe European government debt rises as investors turn cautious

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with Germanys 10-year bund yield down around 2 basis points, as Wednesdays risk-off mood extended through the Asian session.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases sto...

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares jumped by 10 on Thursday after investor Heinz Hermann Thiele dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro 10.12 billion government bailout to rescue the carrier hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.I will vote for the proposa...

China taps World Bank official for U.S to strengthen trade negotiation team-sources

China is adding a new face to its trade negotiation team by appointing its chief representative at the World Bank to head the Finance Ministrys international cooperation department, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.Yang...

BJP Govt in Manipur is stable, will complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said that Biren Singh-led government in Manipur is stable. The government in Manipur is very stable. We have the required support of the legislators. The government is ready to prove its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020