Time, situation and equation has changed but not Cong mindset: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Recalling the emergency imposed in 1975, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying that the party continues to harbour the "first family" mindset, where prominence is given to one family over the whole party. "Time, situation and equation has changed but not the mindset. Today also in Congress party all voices are substituted just in order to have a cacophony of the loyalty towards the first family," Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency on June 25, 1975, and it continued till March 21, 1977. The BJP leader further said that "Home Minister Amit Shah through his tweet has reminded us of the black day in the history of our constitution was imposed by Congress to save one family (Gandhis). And that dynastic tendency has continued till date."

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Shah also targetted Congress on the completion of 45 years of emergency and asked the party to self introspect. "As one of India's opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who do not belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening," he wrote.

During the emergency, which lasted for a period of 21 months, among other things, opposition leaders were arrested and censorship was imposed, (ANI)