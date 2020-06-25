Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see. "I felt like a prisoner who suddenly found himself a free man," he said.

Reuters | Gaza City | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:00 IST
As Israel threatens West Bank annexation, Gazans recall settler withdrawal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vineyard owner Haidar al-Zahar recalls with joy the day in 2005 when Israel removed its settlers and troops from the Gaza Strip, part of a withdrawal that few Palestinians thought they would ever see.

"I felt like a prisoner who suddenly found himself a free man," he said. A decade and a half later he is on the warpath as Israel considers whether to annex its settlements in the occupied West Bank, 40 km (25 miles) away, divided from Gaza by Israel and which Palestinians seek as the heartland of a future state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on the move, proposed as part of a U.S. peace plan. "Israel today has all the power. No one can deny that - they can do whatever they want," Zahar, 68, said.

He urged Palestinians to wage "armed resistance" to prevent the annexation, saying Israel had evacuated its troops and 8,500 settlers from Gaza in part because of Palestinian attacks at the time. "Without willing martyrs, nothing will change," he said.

Israel, which blockades Gaza citing security concerns, said it withdrew to improve its security and international status in the absence of peace talks. Israel captured Gaza and the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem, in a 1967 war.

The Palestinians and most countries consider that annexation of the West Bank, where more than 420,000 Jewish settlers live, would be an illegal act, a designation that Israel disputes. In Gaza, Zeyad Mhana, a public servant, said Israel has been emboldened by a rift between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas Islamists who took over Gaza in internal fighting in 2007.

"We regret what is happening in the West Bank, but unfortunately it is a result of our division," the 46-year-old said. In the southern Gaza district of Rafah, Mohammad Seidam, 84, said West Bank Palestinians must not give up hope. "In Gaza, they had built gardens, farms, and greenhouses and God removed them," he said.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Cyanide' Mohan gets life sentence in 20th murder case

Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who has murdered several women using the deadly chemical after befriending and raping them, has been sentenced by a court here to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a woman from Kerala in 2009. Sixth A...

Volatile trade at bourses as IMF downgrade on growth projections dents investor confidence

Equity benchmark indices edged marginally lower on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge in coronavirus cases worldwide also spooked in...

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year.WHO chief Tedros A...

FIR filed against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar over 'corona' remark on Sharad Pawar

An FIR was registered against BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Pune on Thursday over his alleged corona remark on Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Padalkar had, on Wednesday, made a controversial remark terming Sharad Pawar a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020