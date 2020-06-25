Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukd CM asks party workers to work for safeguarding democracy

“I would appeal to all of you to take a pledge on this day to fight for democracy," he urged. While addressing the virtual rally, he also highlighted achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:52 IST
Ukd CM asks party workers to work for safeguarding democracy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Recalling the imposition of Emergency on this day 45 years ago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday urged BJP workers to take a pledge to safeguard democracy in the country. The chief minister made the appeal while addressing virtual rallies of party workers in Almora and Haldwani.

"The emergency was imposed on the midnight of June 25. Tens of thousands of innocent people were picked up from their homes and put behind bars. Many people were tortured painfully. The fingernails of one Tilak Raj Kapoor were removed. Imagine the pain. "And all this, just because the election of the then prime minister was declared unconstitutional by the law of the land," Rawat recalled. "I would appeal to all of you to take a pledge on this day to fight for democracy," he urged.

While addressing the virtual rally, he also highlighted achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. He praised the Centre for abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for a peaceful resolution of the Ayodhya Ram temple dispute besides and making triple talaq illegal to help Muslim women. He said abrogating Article 370 meant achieving Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision of one-nation one-flag.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "farsighted" leadership, Rawat said it was not possible to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic without his vision. Rawat also eulogized his government in Uttrakhand for delivering "an unprecedented blow" to corruption and making Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand to fulfill aspirations of the hill people. Claiming that his government has fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made in the party's vision document for the 2017 assembly elections, Rawat said in case of Gairsain, his government has done more than what was promised. "In our vision document, we had only said we will consider making Gairsain the state's summer capital but we actually did that and a notification giving it the status of summer capital has already been issued. "In keeping with the party's main electoral plank of corruption, a crackdown was launched on graft soon after it came to power and more than 150 people were sent to jail," he said. "Even IAS officers were suspended in the state for corruption and the dominance of mafia in every sector was brought to an end," he said. Corrupt and mafia elements have been eliminated from the corridors of power, Rawat said. The chief minister also highlighted the state government's preparedness to fight the battle against the corona pandemic.

He said there are 19,000 beds at COVID care centres in the state, all manned by trained healthcare personnel, to accommodate patients and treat them. Highlighting the state government's efforts to bring back migrants, he said around 2.5 lakh of them were brought from different parts of the country for free for which Rs 5 crore was paid to the State Roadways Corporation and one crore to Indian Railways. The chief minister also asked people to plant trees as much as they can on the occasion of Harela on July 16 without ignoring social distancing norms, saying trees alone can save our rivers. On the hue and cry being raised by the Congress over an order issued by the Head of the Forest Force Jairaj asking the Forest Department to help the RSS plant trees on the occasion of Harela festival, the chief minister said, "Congress has become like an old bullock. Don't work nor let anyone else work seems to be its motto," he said. Post-COVID, the party is going to make the most of the virtual platform to prepare the ground for 2022 assembly polls, party sources said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pound gains against euro but Brexit talks weigh

Sterling gained on Thursday as traders bought back into the currency following its recent run lower, although worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections and negotiations over a Brexit deal kept the rebound in check. Analysts said th...

Maharashtra Govt decides to re-open gyms, salons within a week: State Min Aslam Sheikh

Maharashtra government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in the state within a week, said state Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday. The state government has decided to re-open gyms and salons in Maharashtra within a week guidelines will...

Home isolation of COVID-19 patients decided on June 21: MHA

The Centre on Thursday said a decision on home-isolation of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi was taken on June 21 at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others....

Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

The last time President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin he staged a massive, raucous rally at an arena in downtown Milwaukee. When he returns Thursday to the battleground state, hell be reminded how much has changed since January.The Republi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020