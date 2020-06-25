Left Menu
Mail-in ballots thrust Postal Service into presidential race

Trump and many of his administration's leading voices frequently vote absentee themselves. The president has also called the Postal Service "a joke" and says package shipping rates should be at least four times higher for heavy users like Amazon.

The US Postal Service's famous motto - "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers" - is being tested like never before, by challenges that go well beyond the weather. Its finances have been devastated by the coronavirus. The Trump administration may attach big strings to federal bailouts.

The agency's responsibilities, meanwhile, are mounting. A dramatic shift in many states to voting by mail is intended to protect voters from spreading the virus at polling places. But it's also making more work for post offices and contributing to delays in determining election winners. Results were delayed this week in Kentucky and New York as both states were overwhelmed by huge increases in mail ballots. Both states are now giving voters extra time after Election Day to return mail ballots, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

"What we don't need is more chaos in the chaos," said Wendy Fields, executive director of the voting rights advocacy group The Democracy Initiative, who said worries about undue strain at the post office only exacerbate larger struggles against voter suppression. President Donald Trump opposes expanding voting by mail, arguing it will trigger fraud, even though there's no evidence that will happen. Trump and many of his administration's leading voices frequently vote absentee themselves.

The president has also called the Postal Service "a joke" and says package shipping rates should be at least four times higher for heavy users like Amazon. But shipping and packages are actually a top revenue generator for the Postal Service, and critics say Trump is merely looking to punish Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in retaliation for unflattering coverage in The Washington Post, which the billionaire Bezos also owns. Trump has acknowledged larger political calculations are at work, tweeting that expanding vote by mail will.

