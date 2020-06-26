Left Menu
PM Narendra Modi interacts with people in UP, hears their experiences amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with several people in Uttar Pradesh and listened to their experiences about their employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with people via video conferencing on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with several people in Uttar Pradesh and listened to their experiences about their employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. At the launch of "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" on Friday, held through video conferencing the Prime Minister discussed with Tilak Ram, a farmer and a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana from the district of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on his experiences and feedback.

Interacting with Tilak Ram, the Prime Minister joked with him saying that now that he has a new house so many relatives and guests must be visiting his house. Prime Minister also asked the farmer what will he give him. To this, the farmer said that he wishes him to remain Prime Minister of the country forever. This brought laughter on the face of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister asked for a promise that he will continue to make his children study. To which the farmer replied in affirmative. Prime Minister Modi also interacted Kurbaan Ali, a returnee from Mumbai, where he was working as a master mason and who has now returned to his home district of Siddharthnagar.

Kurbaan Ali shared that with public works underway in the village he and his brother are now working in these projects. The Prime Minister also interacted with Nagendra Singh, from Gorakhpur. Singh who was previously working in Ahmedabad has now decided to stay on and work in his home village, shared experiences under COVID-19, and future plans.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Deepu from Jalaun district. Deepu ji, who was previously working in Hyderabad, has now gained gainful employment close to his village on the Bundelkhand Expressway project. Prime Minister Modi interacted with Vineeta Pal, leading a Self Help Group (in Gonda district). Vineeta shared her plans regarding her work for the future with the Prime Minister. (ANI)

