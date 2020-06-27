Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, June 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM3 MP-NSUI LEADER-SHOT DEAD NSUI office-bearer shot dead in MP's Mandla Mandla (MP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old local office- bearer of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, was allegedly shot dead at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:08 IST
Mumbai, June 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MP-LABOURERS-COMMISSION MP forms commission to give jobs to returnee migrant workers Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a commission to create employment opportunities for migrant labourers who returned from different parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. .

BOM2 MH-SINOINDIA-SENA Sena slams BJP over RGF donations charge amid China standoff Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the BJP over its charge that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had accepted donations from the Chinese embassy, and asked it whether the issue had any connection with intrusion by the neighbouring country in Ladakh and the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. . BOM3 MP-NSUI LEADER-SHOT DEAD NSUI office-bearer shot dead in MP's Mandla Mandla (MP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old local office- bearer of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, was allegedly shot dead at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. .

BOM4 MH-CHINA-PAWAR China grabbed 45,000 sq kms of Indian land post-1962 war:Pawar Satara, Jun 27 (PTI) Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war. . BOM5 GJ-MLAS-BJP Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, joined the BJP on Saturday. .

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-PROOF Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment: HC Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Bombay High Court observed that COVID-19 patients from poor sections cannot be expected to produce documentary proof to avail subsidised or free treatment while getting admitted to hospitals.. .

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UK ready to quit EU on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Britain will be ready to sever ties with the European Union on Australia terms if no deal on its future relationship with the bloc is reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday.Britain l...

Locust menace in several UP districts

Swarms of locusts have invaded several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Deoria, in the past 48 hours and attacked trees and crops, officials said Saturday, adding authorities were taking steps to either chase them away or kill them. Th...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Sri Venkateswara Temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayer at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vaari Temple at Tirumala Hill, Tirupati of Chittoor district on Saturday.Chouhan was accompanied by his family members. The temple administration a...

3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern states, officials said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020