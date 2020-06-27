Mumbai, June 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MP-LABOURERS-COMMISSION MP forms commission to give jobs to returnee migrant workers Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a commission to create employment opportunities for migrant labourers who returned from different parts of the country during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. .

BOM2 MH-SINOINDIA-SENA Sena slams BJP over RGF donations charge amid China standoff Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Shiv Sena on Saturday hit out at the BJP over its charge that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had accepted donations from the Chinese embassy, and asked it whether the issue had any connection with intrusion by the neighbouring country in Ladakh and the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. . BOM3 MP-NSUI LEADER-SHOT DEAD NSUI office-bearer shot dead in MP's Mandla Mandla (MP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old local office- bearer of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress's student wing, was allegedly shot dead at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. .

BOM4 MH-CHINA-PAWAR China grabbed 45,000 sq kms of Indian land post-1962 war:Pawar Satara, Jun 27 (PTI) Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war. . BOM5 GJ-MLAS-BJP Gujarat: Five former Congress MLAs join BJP Ahmedabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Five former Congress MLAs from Gujarat, of the total eight who had resigned as legislators in March and June ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, joined the BJP on Saturday. .

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-PROOF Can't expect poor patients to give proof for free treatment: HC Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Bombay High Court observed that COVID-19 patients from poor sections cannot be expected to produce documentary proof to avail subsidised or free treatment while getting admitted to hospitals.. .