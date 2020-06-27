Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP must safeguard land and job of J-K permanent residents: NC leader Rana

Rana claimed a widespread apprehension was growing among permanent residents about their land as they feared outsiders would "usurp" it at the strength of their affluence. He assured the people, especially the youth, that the National Conference would continue to take up their cause..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:29 IST
BJP must safeguard land and job of J-K permanent residents: NC leader Rana
Rana said some of the recent moves, especially the new domicile rules, have caused concern and apprehensions in the minds of the people but added that his party would remain at the forefront to ensure that their lands and jobs are protected.

National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana appealed to the BJP and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday to come up with a road map for safeguarding land, job and seats in professional colleges for the permanent residents of the Union Territory. Rana said some of the recent moves, especially the new domicile rules, have caused concern and apprehensions in the minds of the people but added that his party would remain at the forefront to ensure that their lands and jobs are protected.

"Repeated assurances and rhetorical statements by Jammu BJP leaders that lands and jobs of the permanent residents will be preserved exclusively for them (permanent residents) have turned out hollow and bereft of facts on the ground," the Jammu provincial president of the NC said. He said the BJP leaders should clean up these issues and stick to their commitments made to the people with regard to the preservation of their rights vis-a-vis land and job in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Government must come up with a pragmatic mechanism to address these important matters in tandem with the sentiments and aspirations of the people of J&K, who are genuinely feeling a sense of denial, deprivation and politico-economic disempowerment," he said. Rana described job eligibility and ownership of land as the most "emotive and sensitive" issue and said ambiguity on the part of the government in the backdrop of promises made by the BJP top leadership from time to time, has added to the concern of the people.

"The governments, both at the Centre and here, are not walking the talk, which is evident by the issuance of domicile rules and their implementation that have potential to push the permanent residents to the wall. The people want a guarantee on the safeguard to land and jobs for the bona fide permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir," he stressed. The Provincial President said the domicile rules have put a question mark on the future of local educated youth, who are already facing the brunt of burgeoning unemployment.

"This concern should, in fact, have been addressed by the government on priority and much earlier but the element of the continued dilemma is making the young restive," he said. Rana claimed a widespread apprehension was growing among permanent residents about their land as they feared outsiders would "usurp" it at the strength of their affluence.

He assured the people, especially the youth, that the National Conference would continue to take up their cause.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Robben comes out of retirement to sign for boyhood side Groningen

Dutch winger Arjen Robben is making a comeback to professional soccer after signing with his boyhood club FC Groningen for the 2020-21 season, the Dutch Eredivisie side said on Saturday. Robben, 36, retired last year after winning his eight...

Swarm of locusts reaches Nepal

Nepali government said Saturday that the locust swarm has entered the country from its southern border with India. Nepals Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development confirmed the entry of the locusts in a statement cited by Xinhua ne...

We can beat England in their own backyard: Pak captain Ali

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes that his team can defeat England in their own backyard in the upcoming three-match Test series if the batting unit clicks to post 300-plus totals. The first Test begins at Lords on July 30, and the team l...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020