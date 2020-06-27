Left Menu
Development News Edition

Personalities take to social media, demand justice for death of father-son duo in TN

Voices demanding justice for the deaths of father-son duo following alleged police torture, grew louder and several prominent personalities took to the social media lending support to the family of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Sathankulam, a town in Tamil Nadu's southern district of Tuticorin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:36 IST
Personalities take to social media, demand justice for death of father-son duo in TN

Voices demanding justice for the deaths of father-son duo following alleged police torture, grew louder and several prominent personalities took to the social media lending support to the family of P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Sathankulam, a town in Tamil Nadu's southern district of Tuticorin. The hashtags #JusticeForJayarajAndBennix and #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix have been trending on all social media platforms for the last couple of days.

"Enough is enough! We cannot wait for justice to be delivered at leisure. Such brutality will not be tolerated. the court must take a very stern action to punish the guilty cops. Let this be the last incident of inhumanity TN witnesses. Fight for justice #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted on Saturday.

Film-maker Karthik Subburaj tweeted, "What happened in Sathankulam is horrible ! Insult to Humanism.. The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls Some humans are more dangerous than viruses. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix." Taking to Instagram, actress Samantha Akkineni shared the images of Jayaraj and Bennicks, and wrote, "Police brutality needs to stop..this is inhumane and will only result in more loss of faith in the system that is meant to protect (sic)." Actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a video recorded by singer-host Suchithra and demanded justice for their family.

She wrote, "I couldn't even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer (sic)." Actress Malavika Mohanan, tweeted, "Horrified and numb to hear what has happened with Jayaraj and Fenix in Thoothukudi!!! This sort of brutality by the police is inhuman beyond words!!!" Following the deaths of the father-son duo, the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK on Friday each announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the two men. In the backdrop of the outrage, DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said his party would approach the court seeking a probe by the CBI, if the state government failed to conduct a proper investigation into the "custodial death" of Jayaraj and Bennicks of Sathankulam.

He demanded the arrest of "those who converted Sathankulam police station as hunting grounds under murder charges." Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, termed the deaths as "unfortunate and saddening."PTI JSP VGN SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh: Police.

Two persons arrested in Raipur district in connection with the killing of NSUI leader in Madhya Pradesh Police....

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has ...

Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf relegated after final-day defeat, Bremen into playoff

Fortuna Duesseldorfs poor away form came back to haunt them as they were relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday after a final-day 3-0 defeat at in-form Union Berlin.Uwe Roslers side went into the match knowing victory would guarantee fin...

Top Hizbul terrorist among 13 chargesheeted in J-K's Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Jahangir Saroori, his two close associates and 10 over ground workers OGWs in Kishtwar district. The charge sheet was filed in the court o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020